The Gemini button in Google Messages has shrunk back

The saga of the Gemini button in Google Messages continues with the FAB shrinking to its original size.

In June, Messages introduced a Gemini floating action button above “Start chat” to let you quickly chat with Google.

A month ago the FAB expanded to the same size as the button below it, though not as tall. As you scroll, both become a square to complete the double FAB look. From a visual perspective, it obscures a not insignificant amount of content at the bottom.

As of today, on the beta channel, it has gone back to the original small FAB that’s about a third of the size of Start chat. This rounded square is much more compact and subtle, with the sparkle icon more than enough and the “Gemini” label from the previous design unneeded.

Notably, Google never changed the graphic in settings for turning on/off the Gemini button from the small FAB design. Overall, I think making it small increases the chance of people keeping the button enabled.

