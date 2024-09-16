Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open are both $400 off right now

As the foldable space continues to heat up and see more compelling hardware, prices are sure to come down, right? That doesn’t seem to be the case with launch pricing, but the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open are both deeply discounted at the moment, offering a more affordable way to get on an Android foldable.

Book-style foldables have a ton of utility, but they’re also remarkably expensive, coming in at around $1,800 for the most part. And those prices really haven’t come down. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6 went up in price to $1,899 this year, and even OnePlus didn’t really have much of a drop to offer, with the OnePlus Open starting at $1,699, only $100 less. Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also still $1,799.

But when it comes to sales, we’re seeing improvements.

Samsung regularly offers high trade-in values towards its foldables on Samsung.com, with upwards of $1,000 off the Fold 6 being relatively easy to get if you’re trading in a recent phone. But if you’re not looking for trade-in, sales are cutting down on prices pretty regularly nowadays.

On Amazon currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted to $1,499, over 20% off and $400 down from its retail price. In our review of the Fold 6, we praised Samsung’s hardware and overall experience which benefits from years of experience in the form factor, but we also took issue with how far behind the company is compared to many competitors.

One of those competitors is the OnePlus Open, a phenomenal foldable with excellent hardware and performance, and a really good camera too. That one is seeing a similar $400 discount, but the lower starting price of the Open takes the cost down to just $1,299. Keep in mind, of course, that the OnePlus Open will get fewer software updates and is already a year old, but it’s still a killer device.

Both of these discounts are also available on Samsung.com and OnePlus.com, too, where you’ll find some higher trade-in values and other perks.

Hopefully, someday, we’ll see foldable prices drop to this point in general, but for now, sales like these are a great way to get in on the foldable space without giving up an arm and a leg to do it.

