Gemini Live starts going live for free users on Android

Last week, Google announced that Gemini Live is beginning to roll out for free users, and it’s now hitting the first Android devices.

Before Gemini Live, users after last week’s announcement started seeing Gemini Settings > Gemini’s voice. These 10 voice options apply to all spoken Gemini app responses.

Over the past day, we’ve started seeing reports of free Gemini Live rolling out, and we’re now seeing it on a free account (US Pixel 6 Pro). A new waveform with sparkle icon appears in the bottom-right corner of both the Gemini overlay and the fullscreen experience. It replaces the grayed out send/submit button.

Upon launch, there’s a brief walkthrough experience that lets you choose a voice and explain how you can say “stop” to turn off the mic if you don’t want to use the “Hold” or “End” buttons. When you exit the fullscreen waveform, there’s a “Live with Gemini” notification that also lets you end the mode.

In Gemini Settings, you’ll see an “Interrupt Live response” on/off toggle that’s enabled by default.

Free Gemini Live is not yet widely rolled out on Android. It’s not yet available for any iOS user, though the iPhone app just got a direct homescreen shortcut for Gemini.

More on Gemini: