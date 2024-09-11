 Skip to main content

Gemini might redesign its homepage, adds Gems to mobile app

Sep 11 2024
Following the desktop launch last month, Gems are now available in the mobile app, while there might be a Gemini homepage redesign.

When Gems launched for gemini.google.com at the end of August, availability was limited to that web client. Gems are now available in the Gemini app on Android and iOS, with the “Recent” section renamed to “Chat & Gems.” If you don’t see it yet, force stop the Gemini app to reload.

The “Gem manager” now appears in the avatar menu, with three top tabs: All, Your Gems, and By Google. When you open a custom chatbot, you get a description and carousel of examples. 

Meanwhile, we’re seeing an interesting redesign of the Gemini homepage where the “Hello” + greeting and suggestions have been removed. Instead, as seen below, all you get is the “How can I help you?” message.

It greatly simplifies the UI and is somewhat reminiscent of Google Search’s simplicity. For those that use Gemini a lot, those rotating suggestions are no longer too helpful. We’re only seeing this on one account today.

Update: People are also seeing this new homepage on mobile, with the Recent/Chats & Gems section moved to the top-left corner.

More on Gemini:

Thanks Rahul

