 Skip to main content

Google is now rolling out Gemini Live to free users on Android

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 12 2024 - 9:00 am PT
4 Comments

After coming to Advanced subscribers a month ago, Gemini Live is now starting to roll out to free users on Android.

Gemini Live allows you to have a natural conversation with back-and-forth exchanges, including the ability to interrupt responses with new information or directions. 

You access it from a new circular waveform with a sparkle icon in the bottom-right of the Gemini overlay or the full app. This takes you to a fullscreen experience with “Hold” and “End” buttons at the bottom. You can exit this UI to continue using your phone or lock the screen, with Gemini Live working in the background. There’s a notification to end Live or you can say “stop.” 

After ending a conversation, a text transcript showing your prompts and Gemini’s responses will appear in the history section like every other exchange. This lets you restart a conversation. 

free Gemini Live
free Gemini Live
free Gemini Live

As of today, Live does not support Gemini Extensions to access Gmail, YouTube Music, and other apps, but that capability is coming in the future. 

Gemini Live features 10 new voices that apply to the rest of Gemini. Go to Gemini settings > Gemini’s voice to demo:

  • Nova: Calm • Mid-range voice
  • Ursa: Engaged • Mid-range voice
  • Vega: Bright • Higher voice
  • Pegasus: Engaged • Deeper voice
  • Orbit: Energetic • Deeper voice
  • Lyra: Bright • Higher voice
  • Orion: Bright • Deeper voice
  • Dipper: Engaged • Deeper voice
  • Eclipse: Energetic • Mid-range voice
  • Capella: British Accent • Higher voice

After priority access last month for Gemini Advanced subscribers, Google is rolling out Gemini Live to free users starting today. It will be available on Android devices set to English, with more languages coming soon. 

More on Gemini:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gemini

Gemini

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications