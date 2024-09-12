Google is now rolling out Gemini Live to free users on Android

After coming to Advanced subscribers a month ago, Gemini Live is now starting to roll out to free users on Android.

Gemini Live allows you to have a natural conversation with back-and-forth exchanges, including the ability to interrupt responses with new information or directions.

You access it from a new circular waveform with a sparkle icon in the bottom-right of the Gemini overlay or the full app. This takes you to a fullscreen experience with “Hold” and “End” buttons at the bottom. You can exit this UI to continue using your phone or lock the screen, with Gemini Live working in the background. There’s a notification to end Live or you can say “stop.”

After ending a conversation, a text transcript showing your prompts and Gemini’s responses will appear in the history section like every other exchange. This lets you restart a conversation.

As of today, Live does not support Gemini Extensions to access Gmail, YouTube Music, and other apps, but that capability is coming in the future.

Gemini Live features 10 new voices that apply to the rest of Gemini. Go to Gemini settings > Gemini’s voice to demo:

Nova: Calm • Mid-range voice

Ursa: Engaged • Mid-range voice

Vega: Bright • Higher voice

Pegasus: Engaged • Deeper voice

Orbit: Energetic • Deeper voice

Lyra: Bright • Higher voice

Orion: Bright • Deeper voice

Dipper: Engaged • Deeper voice

Eclipse: Energetic • Mid-range voice

Capella: British Accent • Higher voice

After priority access last month for Gemini Advanced subscribers, Google is rolling out Gemini Live to free users starting today. It will be available on Android devices set to English, with more languages coming soon.

