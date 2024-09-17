Gemini on the web gets Google Tasks and Keep Extensions

After rolling out to mobile for some, the Gemini Extensions for Google Keep and Tasks are now available in gemini.google.com.

You can now access @Google Keep and @Google Tasks on the Gemini web client. Google Keep lets you create notes and lists, add items to existing lists, find content from notes/lists, and “use your notes or lists to ask Gemini Apps to perform a task”:

Help me create a [song, story, …] based on my Keep note called [note name]

Suggest a [dish, activity, …] from the items in my [list name] list

Other conversational queries include:

Create a note called [note name]

Create a list called [list name] with [item 1, item 2, …]

Recommend some activities for [event] and save this to Keep.

Make an outline for [topic]. After Gemini’s response: @Google Keep save this.

Tell me what steps I need to take to [goal or task]. Then create a list in Keep.

Find a recipe for [dish] and create a list of the ingredients in Keep.

Add [item 1, item 2, …] to my list called [list name]

Include [item 1, item 2, …] to [list name] list

What materials will I need for [activity or task]? After Gemini’s response: Add this to my [list name] list.

Find me a recipe for [dish] and save the ingredients to Keep.

Do I have any notes related to [topic]?

Find my [list name] list

Show all my lists about [task, event, goal, …]

The Google Tasks Extension lets you add, show, and find (search) tasks, as well as reminders:

Remind me on [date] at [time] to [task].

Remind me at [time] to call [name].

Add [task] in my to-dos.

When does [film name] come out? Remind me one week before that to buy tickets for it.

Help me plan a trip to [country or place]. Create a packing list for me. After Gemini’s response: Create a reminder to bring those things in Tasks.

<Take a photo of a list of things> Add the items from this image to my to-dos for [time, date].

What are my upcoming tasks?

What are my to-dos for [time, date]?

What are my tasks related to [topic, activity, event]?

What are the tasks I need to get done this week?

Change the date of [task name] task to [date].

Mark [task name] as done in Tasks.

Change the name of task [task name] to [task name].

Delete my tasks about [topic, activity, event].

These two extensions first launched for Pixel 9 users before expanding to other mobile devices, and is now accessible on the web. You can find Keep and Tasks under the main Google Workspace Extension on the Gemini settings page.