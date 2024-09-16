Google updates Search widget on iPhone with customizable shortcuts, like Gemini

The Search widget offered by the Google app on iPhone and iPad now offers customizable shortcuts, including to Gemini.

Previously, the Medium widget (as seen above) just showed a pill-shaped search bar up top and shortcuts for Lens, Voice Search, and Incognito.

That bottom row of shortcuts can now be customized with a fourth slot added. You can choose from:

Activity: The app’s second tab that shows Open tabs, Search History, and Saved pages

Gemini

Homework: Google Lens

Incognito

Lens

Screenshots: Google Lens

Song Search

Translate

Translate – Camera

Translate – Voice

Voice Search

Several actions open the appropriate Google Lens filter. The Gemini shortcut is particularly notable and takes you directly to that tab, with Gemini appearing right next to Search on iOS.

To edit the shortcuts, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the Google app for Settings > Widgets. You can also set a Widget theme (rotating background) with Earth, Abstract art, and Solid colors.

There are no customization options for the Small widget, though it was updated to add voice search and Google Lens a few months ago.

Google is working on a similar update for the Android Search widget that users can place on their homescreens, but you might only get one customizable shortcut next to Voice Search and Lens.

