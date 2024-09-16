 Skip to main content

Google updates Search widget on iPhone with customizable shortcuts, like Gemini

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 16 2024 - 3:19 pm PT
0 Comments
Google iPhone widget theme

The Search widget offered by the Google app on iPhone and iPad now offers customizable shortcuts, including to Gemini.

Previously, the Medium widget (as seen above) just showed a pill-shaped search bar up top and shortcuts for Lens, Voice Search, and Incognito. 

That bottom row of shortcuts can now be customized with a fourth slot added. You can choose from:

  • Activity: The app’s second tab that shows Open tabs, Search History, and Saved pages
  • Gemini
  • Homework: Google Lens
  • Incognito
  • Lens
  • Screenshots: Google Lens
  • Song Search
  • Translate
  • Translate – Camera
  • Translate – Voice
  • Voice Search
Google customizable Search widget

Several actions open the appropriate Google Lens filter. The Gemini shortcut is particularly notable and takes you directly to that tab, with Gemini appearing right next to Search on iOS.

To edit the shortcuts, tap your profile picture in the top-right corner of the Google app for Settings > Widgets. You can also set a Widget theme (rotating background) with Earth, Abstract art, and Solid colors.

There are no customization options for the Small widget, though it was updated to add voice search and Google Lens a few months ago. 

Google is working on a similar update for the Android Search widget that users can place on their homescreens, but you might only get one customizable shortcut next to Voice Search and Lens.

Google customizable Search widget
Google customizable Search widget
Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
iOS

iOS
Google app

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications