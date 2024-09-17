Galaxy S25 series won’t get bigger batteries as S25+ design leaks [Gallery]

Samsung’s design language for the Galaxy S25 series looks pretty much identical to years past, and it seems the Galaxy S25+ won’t change that, just like the whole series won’t see any battery changes.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S25+ published by Android Headlines show what Samsung’s middle-child flagship should end up looking like and, unsurprisingly, it looks just like the regular Galaxy S25, which looks a whole lot like the Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S25+ apparently measures 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm, which is a fair bit thinner than the Galaxy S24+, but largely the same otherwise, meaning the display is probably the same size.

According to another report from GalaxyClub, Samsung also isn’t changing battery sizes this year.

The Galaxy S25 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, the S25+ a 4,900 mAh battery, and the S25 Ultra a 5,000 mAh battery. These are all the same as the Galaxy S24 series, which is unsurprising. It also leaves the Galaxy S25 Ultra using the same battery size as the Galaxy S20 Ultra which launched half a decade ago. But, the good news there is that Samsung is stuffing in those batteries despite all three phones being quite a bit thinner.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series early next year.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram