Samsung reportedly launching Galaxy Tab S10 series in late September

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 12 2024 - 7:45 am PT
0 Comments

Following a plethora of recent leaks, Samsung is apparently preparing to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series sooner than we thought, with the release date right around the corner.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series has the potential to be a strange release for Samsung, with previous reports, leaks, and rumors describing a duo of big-screen tablets that entirely lack a smaller base model, are potentially powered by MediaTek chips, and have familiar designs from the past three generations. One interesting addition seems to be the arrival of anti-reflective displays, though.

Whatever Samsung is bringing to the table, it sounds like we’re going to hear more very soon.

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy Tab S10 series on September 26, Roland Quandt of WinFuture says, an earlier release date than was expected.

Samsung had previously confirmed these tablets would launch before the end of 2024, but rumors had pinpointed the launch as being sometime in October. A late September launch makes sense, as it gives the company a bit of time before the holiday season, and also avoids any battle with a rumored iPad event from Apple that could take place in October as well.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra?

