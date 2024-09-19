 Skip to main content

Desktop Chrome's Google Password Manager can now save passkeys, no more QR scan

Abner Li  | Sep 19 2024
Google’s passkey adoption push continues with its Password Manager now allowing you to save those credentials to desktop Chrome. 

Previously, you could only save passkeys to Google Password Manager on Android, which is built into Play services. Using a saved passkey when logging in on a laptop (via Chrome) involved scanning a QR code with your Android device. 

Google Password Manager can now save passkeys in Chrome for macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS (currently in beta testing), while iOS support is “coming soon.” As such, the passkey sign-in process on desktop is now just scanning your fingerprint, entering your device passcode, etc. 

When saving a new passkey on desktop, the next step after clicking “Create” is entering a six-digit recovery PIN that “helps you access your saved passkey on any device.” You’ll be asked for that when using passkeys on a new device, with your Android’s screen lock also working. 

Google says this “PIN adds an additional layer of security to ensure your passkeys are end-to-end encrypted and can’t be accessed by anyone.”

  • Chrome Password Manager Passkey
  • Chrome Password Manager Passkey
  • Chrome Password Manager Passkey

Google Password Manager

