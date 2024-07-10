 Skip to main content

Google now lets you enroll in the Advanced Protection Program with passkeys

Jul 10 2024
By adding passkey support today, Google’s Advanced Protection Program is much easier to join by no longer requiring a physical security key. 

Passkeys, which are secured by a PIN, fingerprint, or face unlock, can exist on your phone or laptop/desktop. Previously, you needed at least one security key. Now, your primary and secondary security factor options are:

  • 2 passkeys or security keys
  • 1 passkey and 1 security key
  • 1 passkey or security key, and recovery options, like a recovery phone and email

The passkey requirements are:

  • A laptop or desktop that runs at least Windows 10, macOS Ventura, or ChromeOS 109
  • A mobile device that runs at least iOS 16 or Android 9
  • A hardware security key that supports the FIDO2 protocol

The Advanced Protection Program provides the “strongest level of Google Account security” with “extra safeguards against common attacks like phishing, malware and fraudulent access to data.” Besides 2-step verification at sign-in, APP enables more stringent Safe Browsing checks when downloading in Chrome and restricts Android app installs to “verified stores.” Google will also block third-party access to Google Account data. Passkey support was previewed in May.

You can sign-up for the Advanced Protection Program with passkeys here.

