OnePlus will make Android 15 look more like iOS, report claims

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 23 2024 - 7:25 am PT
According to a new report, OnePlus will be taking further inspiration from iOS in its next OxygenOS update which will be based on Android 15.

OnePlus once pushed clean software as one of its key selling points, but the shift to a closer copy of Oppo’s ColorOS has changed things dramatically. OxygenOS is no longer an example of “stock” Android being enhanced, but of a very heavy skin.

It’s now being reported that we’ll see more departures from Android’s current form in OxygenOS 15, with more cues from iOS.

That starts, as SmartPrix breaks down, with the Quick Settings, which will look like a combination of iOS and Xiaomi’s HyperOS with a 2×2 media player, 1×2 sliders for brightness and volume, and toggles below for other settings, as well as a couple of toggles all the way at the top. No pictures were provided, unfortunately, but this alone isn’t a big departure, and there will apparently be a toggle to switch back anyway.

One of the bigger changes is that the update will split the Quick Settings (shamelessly called Control Center) from the notification tray with a swipe in either direction bringing up the other panel.

Other UI tweaks throughout OxygenOS 15 will reportedly feel a lot like iOS, even if they aren’t things you’ll constantly notice. The volume buttons will trigger a slider that, like in iOS, starts out large before shrinking as you continue to adjust the volume. The lock screen will also apparently have a lot more customization in the same vein as iOS, while a Dynamic Island clone will sit atop the centered selfie camera cutout.

The camera app in OxygenOS 15 will also apparently call motion photos “Live Photos,” copying branding from Apple.

We don’t know what else OnePlus (and Oppo) plan to change in this upcoming update that’s not inspired by iOS, though, so it will be interesting to see if these are the only updates delivered.

OnePlus is reportedly going to be launching its first OxygenOS 15 beta with Android 15 as soon as later this month, though it seems more likely to arrive in October. Android 15 was just released to AOSP earlier this month, is coming to Pixels in October, and should also be coming to Samsung devices in beta in the not-too-distant future. OnePlus 13 is also expected to debut (in China) in October.

What do you think about these changes to OxygenOS?

