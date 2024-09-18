Samsung still doesn’t know when the first One UI 7 beta with Android 15 will be released

Samsung was supposed to release its first One UI 7 beta update over a month ago, but it’s been delayed indefinitely and, apparently, the company has no firm plans for when its first look at Android 15 will actually arrive.

One UI 7, based on Android 15, is expected to be a rather major update for Samsung’s experience on Galaxy devices. There are numerous changes in the works including a revamped Quick Settings panel, new interactions with a UI element similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, and a new visual style throughout the Android skin.

But the timeline for this update has been quite a mess.

Initially, Samsung was expected to launch its first beta update as early as mid-July. When that timeline was missed, though, the delays just kept coming. In early August, the update had reportedly been delayed “indefinitely” in part for fixing bugs, but also due to the delay in Samsung rolling out One UI 6.1.1. That update finally launched earlier this month and is rolling out widely, but there’s still no word on when One UI 7 might make its debut.

In a comment on Samsung’s forums, though, a moderator for the company has said (via SamMobile) that the rollout date will be revealed “once the decision is made.” In all reality, Samsung probably has some idea as to when the update will launch, but it’s pretty clear that nothing is set in stone yet.

There has been progress behind the scenes in preparing for the beta to launch, and with the Samsung Developer Conference scheduled for October 3, it’s very likely we’ll get some official news within the next couple of weeks.

Besides, we’re still waiting on Pixels to get Android 15 anyway.

