YouTube Premium is getting major price increases in Europe

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Sep 23 2024 - 7:08 am PT
5 Comments
Youtube premium

With numerous recorded price increases, YouTube Premium is set for another price hike in a number of European regions.

According to numerous reports on Reddit (h/t Android Police), YouTube Premium price increases of up to 50% are set to come to individual and family plans in a number of regions.

In Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland, a YouTube Family plan is ballooning from €17.99 to €25.99, which is a major price increase, with a yearly plan now sitting at a whopping €311.88. An individual plan is also going from €12 to €14 in all those regions listed.

That’s not all. In Switzerland, the YouTube Family price is set to jump even further from 23.90 CHF to 33.90 CHF per month. Individual plans are also moving from 16 CHF to 18 CHF. Swedish YouTube Premium prices are also not safe. A Family plan is set to go from 179 SEK to 279 SEK.

youtube premium price increase

This move comes shortly after other global regions were hit with a similarly extensive price increase. Subscribers in the some Asian and Middle Eastern areas were informed of price changes arriving in late-August.

What’s more painful is that these prices could actually end up being even higher on iOS. Due to the billing fees on the App Store, Google charges slightly higher monthly fees for those using Apple’s storefront billing system.

These price changes will take effect in November 2024, by which time you’ll have to accept the fees or simply walk away from the increasingly expensive streaming platform. While YouTube Premium plans do come with YouTube Music access, the steadily upward climb in costincreased ads in the free tiers, alongside a huge crackdown on adblockers, isn’t doing the service any favors.

