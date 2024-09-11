 Skip to main content

YouTube starts showing ads when you pause a video on TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 11 2024 - 9:52 am PT
3 Comments

YouTube is adding a new format for ads on your TV which shows up when you pause the video, and that’s starting to roll out to users.

Back in May 2024, Google announced that YouTube would be getting some new ad formats on TVs, including a format that would place ads on screen whenever the video was left paused. There was no timeline given for when this format would start rolling out, but it appears to be showing up for some users now.

On Reddit and on Twitter/X (via TechIssuesToday), some users have noticed that ads now appear when a YouTube video is paused on their TV.

The UI puts the video in a smaller block with the ad off to the right side of the screen. A “dismiss” button appears below along with an information button. Dunkin’ Donuts appears to be the only advertiser that’s shown up so far, as this is presumably a limited rollout for the time being.

YouTube is also working on longer unskippable ads and advertiser-branded QR codes.

More on YouTube:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications