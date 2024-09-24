Google Calendar Gemini Extension starts rolling out

The Gemini Extension for Google Calendar is starting to roll out for some accounts on Android and the web client.

To check, see if @Google Calendar appears in the dropdown menu. It might be available for you even if it doesn’t appear in the Extensions page. Once rolled out to your account, it will appear in the Gemini app on Android and gemini.google.com.

You can use it to conversationally create new Google Calendar events, as well as edit and delete existing ones:

Create an event for [time] on [day, date] to [activity, task].

Create an event for [event description] at [time] on [day, date], add a description saying [event details].

Add [event name] to my calendar on [day] at [time] and add a description saying [reminder, details].

Google’s flagship demo involved taking a picture of a “concert flyer with dates and locations,” and then appending “Check my calendar and see if I’m free for the concert in [location] this year.” You can upload any existing picture, like a screenshot.

Reschedule [event name, event description] on [day] to [new day] [new time].

On my calendar, can you change the name of [event name] to [new event name].

When’s my last meeting today with [name]? After Gemini’s response: Change it to [new time].



However, Gemini cannot edit location, description, or other event details.

Cancel my next meeting with [name].

[Event name, event description] on [day] was canceled. Remove it from my calendar

Meanwhile, you can use Gemini to search your Google Calendar:

What’s on my calendar today?

When’s my first meeting tomorrow?

How many meetings do I have today?

What am I doing this weekend?

When was the last time I met with [name]?

When is my next meeting with [name]?

When is my meeting about [meeting description]?

Where is [event] tonight?

