Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209, 4K HDR from $549

Vizio has today announced a new lineup of SmartCast E-Series TVs, all including Chromecast built-in (Google Cast) functionality. The highlights of this collection are the absolutely massive 4K HDR options, but there’s something here for everyone who’s interested…

Starting off with the low-cost options, we’ve got a single $209 option that comes in with a 32-inch full HD display. While that’s nothing groundbreaking, it’s an undeniably good value for a Cast-enabled TV. Things start to get exciting, though, when you go up in price a bit. For $399, Vizio is offering up a 43-inch UHD option, and for an extra $70, you can grab a 50-inch model.

The real highlights of this series, though, are the HDR capable options. Ranging from 55-inches to a whopping 80-inches, these TVs all feature UHD resolution for sharp picture regardless of the size, as well as full compatibility with the HDR10 standard used by services such as Netflix and YouTube. These TVs are also equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, and “ClearAction 240” to create an even smoother and more realistic experience.

Vizio also points out that these TVs will be compatible with casting, of course from your iOS or Android device with compatible apps, but also with Google Home for services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify. The company’s SmartCast app will also apparently tie into Google Assistant to push content from other services to your TV, solely based on your voice commands.

If you’re interested in picking any of these new TVs up, Vizio already has sales open for the larger 75- and 80-inch models via its website, but all of these TVs will be available soon via Vizio and several major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club. Full pricing for each model follows:

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 32″ Full-Array LED Smart TV – MSRP $209.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 43″ Ultra HD Home Theater Display – MSRP $399.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 50″ Ultra HD Home Theater Display – MSRP $469.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 55″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $549.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 60″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $749.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 65″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $899.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 70″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $1,299.99

VIZIO SmartCast ™ E-Series ™ 75″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $1,999.99

E-Series 75″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $1,999.99 VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series™ 80″ Ultra HD HDR Home Theater Display – MSRP $3,399.99