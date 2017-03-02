Gboard 6.1 adds quick access to Google Translate, redesigned theme picker, more

In its first update since being rebranded in January, Gboard for Android is adding a number of new features and customizations. Version 6.1.59 is currently in beta, but users can easily sign-up to get the latest version from the Play Store.

Tapping the ‘G’ button on the keyboard reveals a new Google Translate icon in the suggestions row. Tapping it brings up a field, with selectors located above to quickly change both the input and output language.

As you type in that box, the corresponding text is entered into the selected on-screen text field. However, it remains highlighted and automatically gets converted to the translated phrase as you finish typing.

The text box in Gboard also receives a slight visual redesign. Specifically, it is no longer full width but rather has padding on all sides. This change applies to all fields, including the general and emoji search box.

Additionally, Themes receives a big update with the picker being revamped with slide pickers and a way to access recently used themes. A new ‘Landscapes’ section highlights how users can use their own background image with some pre-made high-resolution ones from Google. At the moment, 10 landscapes are available for download.

To sign-up for the beta, head to Gboard’s Play Store listing and scroll down. Tapping “I’m in” will enroll you, with the update taking a few minutes to show up.