Despite its flaws, the Honor 6X is a surprisingly solid mid-range device. Its biggest flaw, though, is the software layer. Out of the box, the Honor 6X runs on top of EMUI 4.1, which is an undeniably poor experience, especially in the western world. Thankfully, that’s changing, and it solves a lot of problems with the phone. So, here’s how to enable the app drawer on the Honor 6X with EMUI 5.0…

On EMUI 5.0, at least on the beta version we’re testing now, the app drawer “style” homescreen isn’t set as default. It’s likely that this will be the case with the full rollout as well. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to re-enable the app drawer with EMUI 5.0, as Huawei/Honor doesn’t try to hide it by any means. Here’s what you need to do:

How to enable the app drawer:

Go to your Mate 9’s settings app, or swipe down the notification panel and tap the settings icon

app, or swipe down the notification panel and tap the Locate and tap Home screen style

Select Drawer

If you wish to reverse the process, do these steps again and select Standard

That’s all there is to it. EMUI 5.0 makes this process simple, and the launcher itself with the app drawer is a fairly solid option as far as stock launchers go. If you want to learn more about the Honor 6X, stay tuned for our full review soon.

