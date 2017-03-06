March security patch now available for Nexus/Pixel devices, factory images & OTAs live

Still on Android 7.1.1, the March security patch is beginning to rollout for current Pixel and Nexus devices. Likely addressing minor bugs, but otherwise lacking significant new features, there are fixes for 60 vulnerabilities.

For the Pixel and Pixel XL, Rogers notes VoLTE calling support, with devices on the Canadian carrier continuing to receive their own specific build. Verizon again lists that this update increases the “reliability of sending and receiving calls with the Honda Bluetooth Carkit.”

There are 21 issues resolved in the security patch dated 2017-03-01 and 39 in the 2017-03-05 one. According to Google, the two security patch level strings provide “Android partners with the flexibility to more quickly fix a subset of vulnerabilities that are similar across all Android devices.”

Google devices will receive the latter patch, while devices from other manufactures will also feature OEM-specific fixes.

Vulnerabilities usually range from moderate to critical, with the most severe possibly enabling remote code execution when browsing, using email, or MMS. As typical, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.