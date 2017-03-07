Android Pay is available in Belgium starting today

Google has today announced that its mobile payments service, Android Pay, is now available in Belgium. Belgium is the 10th country in the world to bring support for Android Pay, and Google says that you’ll be able to use it at most of your favorite retail locations…

Whether you’re doing your daily shopping or heading for a night out, your Android phone is all you need as you walk out the door – thanks to Android Pay. Starting today, Android Pay is available in Belgium, helping you pay simply and securely with your Android phone. It’s the 10th country in the world to benefit from Android Pay.

For now, you’ll need a MasterCard orVisa credit card from one of three banks: BNP Paribas Fortis, Fintro or Hello bank!. Google says, however, that debit cards from those three banks as well as CBC/KBC are on the way.

You can download the Android Pay app on the Play Store right now, but as is always the case with Android Pay, you’re going to need an Android phone — obviously — with KitKat 4.4 or higher. That’s the baseline for online purchases, but you’ll need a phone with NFC to be able to do those nifty in-store purchases.