KGI corroborates Galaxy S8 specs & April 21 release date, projects slower sales compared to Galaxy S7

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities is today out with a new investor note concerning the upcoming Galaxy S8 release. Kuo has made a name for himself as being one of the most reliable Apple analysts in the world, but today’s report focuses entirely on Samsung and corroborates a variety of details about what we’re expecting to see at the company’s Galaxy S8 media event on March 29th.

Kuo, like others, predicts that there will be two size variants for the Galaxy S8, one model with a 5.8-inch display and 3000mAh battery and another with a 6.2-inch display and 3500mAh battery. Both are said to be OLED and feature WQHD+ resolutions of 2960×2400. The analyst predicts that the shipment split between the models will be 6:4.

Furthermore, Kuo says that variants sold in the U.S., Japan, and China markets will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, while models sold in Europe and the rest of Asia will sport Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor.

Moving on to RAM, Kuo says that models sold in most markets will feature 4GB of RAM, while those sold in Korea and China will sport 6GB because “users in those two markets are particularly sensitive to DRAM specs.

Kuo also offers up a handful of details regarding the design, which we’ve already seen numerous leaks of so far: