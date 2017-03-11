TAG Heuer teases its next Android Wear device ahead of March 14th unveiling

Last year’s price ceiling on Android Wear was set by the TAG Heuer Connected, a $1,500 watch and we never really expected to see a sequel. However, earlier this year, the company confirmed that it was indeed launching a second generation, and now we’re getting our first teaser for the device…

On Twitter yesterday, TAG Heuer revealed that March 14th would see the launch of its next Connected smartwatch, and also gave us a very small peek at the design. From what we’ve seen so far, it seems like the company is going along the same lines as the previous model, at least in terms of design.

As previously revealed, this new model will feature GPS and NFC for Android Pay, along with better battery life, an improved display, a smaller variant for women or those with smaller wrists, and of course Android Wear 2.0. It’s unclear if the company will follow the same pricing model on this new device, but based on the surprising success of the previous model, I bet it will…