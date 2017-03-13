9to5Toys Lunch Break: iOttie Smartphone Car Mount $13, Logitech Wireless Mouse $20, 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $1,550, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Today’s the day $13 finally gets your Smartphone mounted in your car [iOttie Amazon Gold Box]
Three-years of battery life highlights Logitech’s M705 Marathon Wireless Mouse, on sale now for $20 (Orig. $40)
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
The amazing Leo’s Fortune hits its lowest price on the App Store in well over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store App of the Week: the Love You To Bits adventure/puzzler goes free(Reg. $4)
- Angry Birds Star Wars for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in 8 months (Reg. up to $3)
- LIMBO is one of the best puzzle/adventure games out there: $1 (Reg. $5) + 50% off on Mac
- Mac Game Sales: Trine Trilogy $8, FTL Faster Than Light $2.50, BioShock Infinite $10, more
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 bullet hell shooter for iOS/Android goes free for the first time (Reg. $5)
- Table Tennis Touch is one of the best on iOS and is now matching its lowest price ever: $1
9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more
Bring Samsung’s 24-inch 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI to your desk for $110 shipped (Reg. $140+), more
- Daily Deals: APC Back-UPS 1080VA UPS w/ 8 outlets $100, more
- Carry your MacBook in eBags’ popular Slim Backpack for $67 (Reg. $90+)
- Enjoy your movies on a new BenQ DLP 1080p 3D Projector for $499 (Reg. $600+)
- Samsung’s best-selling BAR 64GB Flash Drive is marked down to $14 (all-time low)
- Introduce Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver to your home theater for $229 shipped (Reg. $279)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube 40W 4-Port USB Charger $14 (Reg. $30), more
- JBL’s Synchros Chrome Edition Headphones are down to $95 (Orig. $300)
- Games/Apps: Hitman Complete $30, Gears of War Ultimate from $12, iOS freebies, more
- One-year Sam’s Club Membership with $10 Gift Card: $30 ($55 value), more
- Klipsch’s 2.1 Ch. Soundbar is bundled w/ a $100 Dell Gift Card for $299 (Orig. $599)
- Upgrade your old toaster with this Hamilton Beach Keep Warm 2-Slice for just $20 (Reg. $30)
- Omron’s best selling Blood Pressure Monitor w/ Bluetooth is down to $52 shipped (Reg. $65)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)
Mackie’s CR4 Series Bluetooth Studio Monitor Speakers are down to $120 (Reg. $170)
- Extra 40% off at Calvin Klein sale
- Under Armour Outlet has up to 55% off
- Office Supplies: 6-Pack Five Star Spiral Notebooks $12, more
- Up to 40% off indoor and outdoor furniture at Target
- Anker SoundBuds Slim Wireless Headphones $22, more
- AT&T rolls out aggressive new unlimited GoPhone plans
- Honor 8 64GB Unlocked w/ accessory bundle for $319
- Swagtron’s T1 Hoverboard is selling for $300 (Reg. $350)
- Das Keyboard 4C Compact Mechanical Keyboard: $85
- Up to 70% off adidas sneakers for men and women
- Breville Barista Express Machine: $500
- For 3 days, get North Face Jackets up to 40% off
- Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver at under $1.50
- Pick up Vantrue’s N1 1080p Dash Cam for $50
- Bajo Galvanized Metal Raised Garden Bed $100, more
- Gear up for spring with 40% off Eddie Bauer
- Marshall’s Micro Guitar Amplifier under $29
- T-fal Balanced Living 4-Cup Electric Kettle is down to $19
- Logitech M720 Triathlon Mouse $30, more
- Aukey Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker $35 (Reg. $45), more
- Nikon’s D3300 24MP DSLR w/ Lens Kit for $319
- Canon AirPrint AiO Laser Printer $150 (Reg. $200), more
- Ztylus Revolver Lens iPhone Kit $85 (Orig. $100), more
- Steep goes free this weekend: give the open-world title a try
- Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $280 (Reg. $350)
- 3-year The Atlantic magazine w/ digitalfor just $12
- 2016-model PS4 DualShock 4 controller in black or silver: $40
- Fender’s Passport Studio Monitors for $200
- The Settlers of CatanBoard Game for $28 (Orig. $50)
- TP-Link’s AC1900 Gigabit Router for $94 (Reg. $130)
- Danby’s Brushed Silver Microwave Oven $115
- Hand-blown glass and stainless steel Teapot Kettle for $13
- ESPN magazine sub: 2-yrs for $8 shipped (Reg. $26+)
- 6-pack of TaoTronics White LED Lights Bulbs $12 (Reg. $18)
- Cabela’s money with this $100 gift card for just $80 (20% off) + more
- 34-oz Brita Hard Sided Bottle for under $12 (Reg. $17+)
- Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale $75
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling speakers, the Mackie CR3$70
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug $11
- Ringke’s iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4
- Star Wars The Force AwakensBlu-Ray/3D Bundle drops to $23
- Aukey’s 450 foot wireless range door bell$8 (Orig. $26)
- Amazon Prime launches in Mexico at a discounted price
- Nike $60 in Gift Cards for $50
- Etekcity Bluetooth Receiverwith optical connectivity for $30
- Save 70% off or more at Amazon on Men’s outerwear
- Leviton 24-hour Timer/Switch $25.50, more
- Stainless steel SOG Key Folding Knife from just over $5
- Beauty and the Beast as a free eBook (Reg. $10)
- Save up to 30% at H&M on new styles and more plus free shipping
- Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop-Vac for just $49
- Bella Rotating Ceramic Maker from $20 (Reg. $30)
- littleBits Electronics Gizmos and Gadgets Kit for $121 (Reg. $200)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range
Want a Lamborghini? These new Mizuno running shoes are inspired by the iconic auto brand
Rock Band creator Harmonix teams up with Hasbro on the new DROPMIX Music Gaming System
- Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display
- Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design
- Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker
- Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]
- Mindset’s new Bluetooth headphones are designed to track your concentration
- The new Pyle Vertical Turntable meets Bluetooth speaker comes in at under $130, available now
- Littlebits introduces new Code Kit: build games, learn to code, have fun
- Philips brings its massive 40-inch Curved 4K Monitor to the US, available now for purchase
- WaterField debuts its new leather/ballistic nylon Nintendo Switch carrying cases
- Fitbit showcases new Alta fitness tracker with Heart Rate Monitoring
- Goal Zero begins shipping its new Yeti Lithium Power Stations