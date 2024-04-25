Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.2 with more Pixel bug fixes

Google is rolling out Android 15 Beta 1.2 only three days after the last patch that addressed the lack of NFC tap-to-pay.

AP31.240322.027 (compared to AP31.240322.023) with the April 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 1.2.