First look at the Samsung Galaxy S8’s home screens w/ updated app icons [Gallery]

- Mar. 13th 2017 3:36 pm PT

Android Samsung Samsung Galaxy S8
View Comments

The Galaxy S8 leaks are still coming in and the latest leaked photos come directly from within one of Samsung’s applications. The newest images don’t show the phone itself, but rather a look at the device’s home screens and updated app icons…

A SamMobile reader dug through the latest Samsung Smart Switch app APK and found the screenshots seen below. This app helps users migrate their data from an old smartphone to a new Samsung device. The discovered screenshots show the updated icons for Samsung’s in-house applications as well as how the apps will be laid out on the home screen and app drawer.

The new app icons appear to follow the design of the leaked on-screen navigation buttons. This means simplistic white lines that form the outline of the app’s function (i.e. the camera and calculator).

Samsung will officially “unpack” the Galaxy S8 on March 29th and will allegedly open up sales on April 28th. Keep an eye on 9to5Google as we approach the unveiling of Samsung’s newest flagship.

Favorite Gear

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Logitech MX Master Mouse

Logitech MX Master Mouse

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

Samsung

Samsung

View THe Guide

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

View THe Guide