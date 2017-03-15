9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 32GB USB-A/C Flash Drive $15, Anker Smartphone Accessory Sale, WeMo Smart Plug $28, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra 32GB USB-C Flash Drive $15, Dynex St. Patrick’s iPhone 7/Plus Bundle $13, more
Anker iPhone 7 Accessory Sale: ToughShell Elite Case $5, 2-pack Screen Protectors $5, Car Mounts from $8, more
WeMo’s Mini Smart Plug features a new design and Alexa-control for $28 shipped (all-time low)
Get 10 top-rated Mac Apps with FREE updates: NetSpot Pro, CameraBag Cinema and more for $44 ($1,200+ value)
Creative Software: Corel Painter $249, AfterShot 3 $29, Design and Coding Courses, and more!
Twelve popular Mac and iOS apps for students on sale (up to 50% off) to celebrate Pi day: TextExpander, PCalc, Papers for Mac, more
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Add an Apple Pencil to your iPad Pro for $86 shipped (Reg. $99)
App Store Indie Greats Sale w/ titles at $1 ea: Botanicula, Bicolor, VVVVVV, Room Two, Surgeon Sim and more (Reg. up to $5 ea.)
- The colorful platformer Bean’s Quest for iOS is now available for free (Reg. $3)
- The iOS action-platformer Devious Dungeon goes free for the first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Unravel the mysteries of The Room Two for iOS while it’s matching the lowest price ever: $1
- The amazing Leo’s Fortune hits its lowest price on the App Store in well over a year: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store App of the Week: the Love You To Bits adventure/puzzler goes free (Reg. $4)
- Angry Birds Star Wars for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in 8 months (Reg. up to $3)
9to5Rewards: Improve your basketball, golf or baseball skills with Blast Motion sensors for iPhone or Android [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Become party-prepared with the TaoTronics 14W Bluetooth Speaker for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $22)
Today only, add DJI’s Osmo Mobile Stabilizer to your smartphone and capture smooth video for $249 shipped (Reg. $299)
- Smartphone Accessories: 3-Pack of iOrange-E Multiple Sized USB-C Braided Cables $13, more
- Games/Apps: Batman Arkham Knight $10, For Honor $45, iOS freebies, more
- At $105, this GoPro HERO Session deal is one of the best that we’ve ever seen (cert. refurb)
- Thinking about getting a DJI quadcopter? Practice first with this Aukey Mini Drone for just $23
- Keep warm with 50% off Jack Thread’s boots and outwear + an additional 20% off all orders
- The Dash Greek Yogurt Maker hits its Amazon all-time low at just over $20 (Reg. up to $35+)
- Receive a $15 Startbucks eGift Card with a $50+ purchase from its online store
- For today only, Amazon has the Dyson AM05 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in white/silver for $149
- American Eagle offers an extra 50% off clearance: Stripe Crew Sweater $20 (Reg. $50), more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Dock your iPhone or Android on this best-selling aluminum stand for $6.50 Prime shipped
Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards from GameStop, Cabela’s, IHOP, Nike, Barnes & Noble and much more
The DJI Phantom 3 Professional w/ 4K UHD Video Camera (Refurb) is available for $569 shipped (Orig. $1,259)
- Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus a new case from under $2
- Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 Wireless Speaker (refurb) $80
- Amazon Fire 7-inch Tablet bundle w/ case + protector: $60
- Canon offers an extra 15% off refurb cameras and more
- KMASHI 20000mAh QC 2.0 Power Bank $19 (Reg. $33), more
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker for $82 (Reg. $100+)
- Stanley Hex Key Set $9 (Reg. $12+)
- Mint SIM offers exclusive 20% discount from $101
- Step into the world of VR with the Samsung Gear for $50
- Toys R Us takes up to 30% off select Lego sets, starting at $4
- Levi’s makes buying jeans up to 75% off apparel, starting at $8
- The View-Master Batman VR Pack is down to $13
- Banana Republic Factory offers up to 40% off select men and women’s styles
- Innova’s Folding Upright Exercise Bike w/ iPad/Android Tablet Holder: $107
- V-Moda unveils its new Remix Bluetooth speaker with a built-in headphone amp
- VUDU’s back again with a Mix and Match Sale of Five HD Movies for just $20
- Get a deal on your next home DIY project: $100 Lowe’s Gift Card for $90
- Get an 8×8-inch Hardcover Photo Book from Shutterfly for just $8 (Reg. $30)
- Green Deals: Sunforce 80-LED Solar Motion Light $30 Prime shipped, more
- BenQ DLP 1080p 3D Projector $499 (Reg. $600+)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver $229 shipped (Reg. $279)
- iClever BoostCube 40W 4-Port USB Charger $14, more
- JBL’s Synchros Headphones $95 (Orig. $300)
- One-year Sam’s Club Membership $30 ($55 value), more
- Klipsch’s 2.1 Ch. Soundbar + $100 Dell Gift Card $299 (Orig. $599)
- Anker Flashlights from $10
- Take an extra 40% off Cole Haan men and women
- L.L. Bean offers 20% off clothing, footwear
- BOGO Domino’s Pizzas when you order online
- Mass Effect Andromeda Hardcover Game Guide: $78
- Sony Xperia X 32GB 4G Android Smartphone $270 (Reg. $350+)
- Office Supplies: 12-Pack Pentel Liquid Gel Pens $10, more
- WORX 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $300 shipped, more
- Free nine song Classical Sampler MP3 album for free ($9 value)
- Extra 40% off at Calvin Klein sale
- Under Armour Outlet has up to 55% off
- Office Supplies: 6-Pack Five Star Spiral Notebooks $12, more
- Up to 40% off indoor and outdoor furniture at Target
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Firefly is the voice-controlled smart mirror powered by your iOS/Android tablet
iPhone users will want to check out Bitplay’s accessory kit
Samsung’s The Frame complements your home decor as both a TV and an art piece
- This vintage-inspired record player hooks right up with your Sonos system
- Store your passwords, unlock devices and more thanks to this secure new key fob, available now
- Sony announces expansion of its PS Now subscription service with the addition of PS4 games
- Sennheiser’s RS 2000 and RS 5000 wireless TV headphones offer impressive range
- Want a Lamborghini? These new Mizuno running shoes are inspired by the iconic auto brand
- Rock Band creator Harmonix teams up with Hasbro on the new DROPMIX Music Gaming System
- Albert Clock tells the time with math equations on a cheery LED display
- Tivoli Audio’s new Model One Digital wireless speaker pairs stylish design
- Vaux turns your Amazon Echo Dot into a portable, more powerful Wi-Fi Speaker
- Hands-on: The Light Phone – a credit card sized phone that only makes phone calls [Video]