Fossil’s Android Wear 2.0 rollout starts in full today

Android Wear 2.0 is getting started with its rollout to the rest of the Android Wear ecosystem following its debut on new devices like the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. After confirming the rollout would start soon, Fossil is now giving us some updated details on when the rollout will begin.

For those using a Fossil Q Founder (either generation), Q Marshal, or Q Wander, Android Wear 2.0 should be rolling out starting today, and the update should hit all users by the end of the month, as the company confirmed on Twitter.

If you recall, Android Wear 2.0 brings along with it a refreshed UI, an on-watch Play Store, watchface complications, and improved watchface selection. Fossil hasn’t made a formal announcement regarding the update, so it’s unclear if there are any Fossil-specific updates coming alongside Android Wear 2.0.