Hulu unveils new website for upcoming live TV service, shows off new UI, more [Video]

Last week Hulu signed A+E Networks for its upcoming live TV service that will be launching this spring and today it has updated its website promoting the upcoming service with new information and a promotional video. Notably, it shares a glimpse at a brand new UI and some of the upcoming features of the sub $40/month service.
As first noted by The TV Answer Man, Hulu’s overhauled website shares a new video along with four main features of their forthcoming service:
- All your TV. One experience. A Hulu like you’ve never seen before is on its way, with the on-demand library you know and love – current TV, original series, kids shows, and movies – and soon the option to add Live TV.
- Live TV. Coming soon. Watch live sports, news, and events. Save anything to watch later, pause Live TV and pick up where you left off, and get real-time alerts for live events and TV moments that matter to you.
- TV that gets you. Spend less time searching and more time watching. With profiles, everyone can have their own personal Hulu experience. And with multiple streams on Live TV, the whole home can watch at once.
- Experience it anywhere. Catch the big moments as they happen or watch just one more episode, wherever you are, whenever you want, on your favorite supported devices.
The last section offers an option to sign up to “Be one of the first to experience it,” although Hulu previously offered this prior to the website refresh. The most interesting parts of today’s news are that Hulu’s service will have the ability to handle multiple live streams as well as including a DVR-like save it later feature.
This is year is definitely shaping up to be competitive for the streaming live TV landscape. Earlier today YouTube shared they’ve acquired exclusive rights for the Esports Championship Series and its upcoming live TV service is also launching this spring. AT&T’s DirecTV has recently given its subscribers a free year of HBO to presumably help retain customers.
We still don’t have specifics on the launch date for Hulu’s new service or pricing tiers, but you can sign up via email on its website to keep up with the latest.