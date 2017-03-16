T-Mobile’s LG G6 will cost $650, AT&T $24 per month, free Google Home before April 30th, deals on LG Watch Sport

The LG G6 is coming, but so far, the company has been pretty quiet regarding pricing and availability details for the phone. This week, though, US carriers are finally starting to reveal some of that information, and today, T-Mobile is giving us new details on when it will be offering the phone up for sale, as is rival carrier AT&T.

T-Mobile will be offering the LG G6 up for sale starting on April 7th, as previously rumored to be the US launch date for the phone. Odds are, other carriers such as Verizon and AT&T will be offering up the same launch date for LG G6 sales. Pricing for the G6 on T-Mobile lands at $650, slightly below the Verizon pricing we heard about yesterday. The carrier will also be offering the phone with monthly payments of $26/month for 24 months.

AT&T will also start offering the LG G6 on April 7th with pre-orders opening up tomorrow. While the phone’s retail price is unclear, we do know that monthly pricing falls at $24/month over 30 months, or $30/month over 24 months. That adds up to $720 which, if it is AT&T’s retail pricing, is the highest we’ve seen so far.

Along with Verizon and LG, T-Mobile and AT&T will also be offering up a free Google Home to early LG G6 buyers. The Google Assistant-wielding speaker will be available to anyone who purchases an LG G6 between its launch date and April 30th. AT&T will also be offering up a BOGO deal on the G6 and a deal on the LG Watch Sport that cuts the price down to just $49 with a 2-year contract.