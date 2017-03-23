Google & Howard University launch Computer Science residency in diversity push

Google has partnered with Howard University to launch a new school campus called Howard West right within its own Mountain View campus. Google says undergraduate students from Howard’s computer science program will have the opportunity to attend the campus-within-a-campus for hands-on learning direct from both Howard staff and Google’s own engineers…

At the center of the move is a push toward greater diversity. Google’s Vice President of Global Partnerships says that Howard West “is now the centerpiece of Google’s effort to recruit more black software engineers from historically black colleges and universities.”

Rising juniors and seniors in Howard’s computer science (CS) program can attend Howard West, for three months at a time. Senior Google engineers and Howard faculty will serve as instructors. The program kicks off this summer and we plan to scale it to accommodate students from other HBCUs in the near future.

Students who attend Howard West will stay for a full three month residency, and Howard says that they will also receive “a generous stipend to cover housing and other expenses in Silicon Valley.” (Which is good, considering the astronomical costs of living in Silicon Valley.) The program will be kicking off this summer, and will be scaled over time to support more students.

“During my time at Howard, I worked side-by-side with future lawyers, doctors, writers, entertainers, architects and business leaders. The spirit of total possibility put me on my path to Harvard Business School and ultimately Google,” Bonita Stewart said. “Howard West will continue Howard’s tradition of providing unprecedented access to opportunity, only now with a presence in the heart of Silicon Valley.”