Google Duo 9 rolling out now w/ worldwide support for audio-only calls [APK Teardown]

Google Duo version 9 is hitting the Play Store now, and it packs support for the audio-only call feature that Google announced last week. While that feature was first rolling out in Brazil, Google’s Amit Fulay now says that the feature is rolling out worldwide…

“Google Duo Audio calls is rolling out worldwide now,” Amit Fulay said on Twitter.

We’ve installed Google Duo 9 on our devices, but aren’t yet seeing the ability to make audio-only calls. But as is often the case with new features like these, it’s likely going to be a staged rollout over the course of several days. Even with Duo 9 installed, you might not see the feature for a while.

But that said, we did find that Duo 9 includes some new strings alluding to the new audio-only calls, including strings for introducing users to the feature and making it obvious that it’s there:

You can grab the Duo 9 APK over at APKMirror, or if you don’t want to go to that trouble, you can always just wait until the update hits your device via the Play Store.

