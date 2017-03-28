Google Home and Google Wifi available in the UK from April 6th

Google has a tendency to treat the United States with a bit of favoritism when it comes to new products. It can sometimes take months for a product or service the company debuts in the States to make its way to other countries, especially in the case of the UK. Today, though, Google is finally bringing two US products “across the pond” ─ Google Home and Google Wifi.

These products don’t differ too much in the UK besides the plug adapters, but there are some nice tweaks for the locale. For example, Google Home in the UK can interact with publications such as the BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Sun, The Telegraph, Huffington Post, Sky News, Sky Sports, and more with the daily briefing feature. Of course, it can also answer questions about local businesses and addresses as well. Google even says that Home in the UK will be able to tune in live to BBC Radio.

Along with that, Google Wifi is also making its way to the UK with the same strong mesh wifi network capabilities in tow, all designed to keep everything connected despite a massive number of devices or high bandwidth.

You can learn more about both of these products in our reviews below, but if you’re interested in purchasing, both will be available in the UK starting on April 6th. Google Home will cost £129 and Google Wifi will run £129 for a single pack and £229 for the double-pack. In addition to the Google Store, Google Home will be available from Argos, Dixons, John Lewis and Maplin and coming soon to EE. Google Wifi will be available from Dixons, Argos, Maplin and John Lewis and coming soon to Amazon.