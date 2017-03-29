Pinterest’s visual discovery is being integrated into Bixby on the Galaxy S8

Bixby, announced today alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8, is a mobile assistant that is deeply integrated into the smartphone’s camera (among other components) to help users visually search their surroundings. According to an announcement from Pinterest, Bixby will also be able to use the company’s visual discovery features to help identify items and provide fun project ideas…

Pinterest visual discovery is a functionality within the social network’s Lens application that allows you to take a picture of a product and discover different Pins, ideas, and even projects that involve similar objects. Now, instead of having to use a separate app to do this, Samsung Galaxy S8 users will have the functionality built right into their phones.

The way it works is simple. Using the built-in Samsung camera application, users will be able to take a photo of almost anything and then receive related content from Pinterest. Similar functionality can be found within Samsung’s browser and photo gallery applications. With the help of Bixby, users will be able to visually search photographs online as well as screenshots and find related Pins.

