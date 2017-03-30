Samsung’s DJ Koh says Galaxy S8 sales will surpass S7 record

Coming from alleged statements made by Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh to South Korea’s Yonhap News, Koh has predicted the Galaxy S8 will break the sales record of the Galaxy S7.

Reuters was able to get confirmation from Samsung on the purported statement, but not with any specific details.

A Samsung spokesman confirmed the remarks attributed to Koh Dong-jin in a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Thursday. The executive did not offer a sales target, but Samsung said last week that the Galaxy S7 set a new internal record for first-year sales.

Given that Koh’s estimate could be based on first-year sales rather than more short-term results, we could be waiting a while to see if his predictions come true. In our recent poll, just over 60% of readers shared they plan on purchasing the Galaxy S8.

For all of our coverage, check out our Galaxy S8 guide. We also have a hands on look at Samsung’s new flagship and a round-up of carrier specific details on purchasing the Galaxy S8.