BlackBerry has delayed the KeyOne until May

April is just a day away and is supposed to mark the arrival of two important phones. One of those is the Galaxy S8, one of Android’s biggest releases for the year. The other is the BlackBerry KeyOne, the phone that will play a big role in deciding the company’s future. Unfortunately, the latter has been delayed…

In an earnings call earlier today, Crackberry noted that BlackBerry had mentioned that the KeyOne is set to go into production toward the end of April with the full release being pushed to May of this year. Of course, the April release wasn’t set in stone, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that BlackBerry is pushing things back just a bit.

If you’ll recall, the BlackBerry KeyOne, formerly known as “Mercury,” was unveiled back at MWC 2017 as BlackBerry’s next Android smartphone, and the latest built in collaboration with TCL. The device has a physical keyboard that doubles as a trackpad and fingerprint sensor, and a 4.5-inch display up above it.

It’s a classic BlackBerry design like in the days when they dominated the market, and fans of the company have reason to be excited for this one and are probably willing to wait. Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see how this delay affects the potential sales…