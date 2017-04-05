9to5Toys Lunch Break: Sony Xperia XA 16GB $180, LeEco Le Pro3 64GB $280, Roku Ultra 4K Media Player $80, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon’s Android Unlocked Event discounts popular devices to all-time lows

Sony Xperia XA 16GB in multiple colors: $180 (Reg. $220)

LeEco Le Pro3 64GB: $280 (Reg. $350)

Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Media Player as low as $80 (Reg. $120+)

Trine 1, 2 & 3 for Mac now on sale from $2 each (Reg. up to $15)

Nintendo Switch Review: The hybrid that changed my mind about consoles

Review: Waterfield Designs CitySlicker case for Nintendo Switch

SwitchCharge aims to solve the biggest problems for Nintendo’s latest console

Colorware will now let you create the Nintendo Switch of your dreams… for a cost

9to5Rewards: Fabriq Wireless Speaker w/ AirPlay and Alexa [Giveaway]

Most Fashionable Watches and Smart Watches of 2017

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Kingston Digital’s 480GB A400 SATA 3 Solid State Drive is down to $110

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Bring pixel art to life with PIXIO magnetic construction sets

Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSound Shape AirPlay and Chromecast speakers are almost here

Dbells’s HD Live is the “smartest Video Doorbell and Security Cam available”

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in all colors from $150

VIZIO’s SmartCast 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV is down to $600 shipped

Anker iPhone 7/Plus Cases and Screen Protectors from $2 Prime shipped

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

