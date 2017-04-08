Shopping lists created in Google Assistant will no longer be saved to Keep starting April 10

Starting on April 10th, Google Assistant’s shopping list will no longer save items to Keep. Following a notice that users have seen in recent days, the list functionality will be moved into Google Home and Express to better integrate with the former device’s ordering and delivery feature.

Heading to the Google Assistant-made shopping list in Keep will bring up a message advising them of the change. The official support page notes that previously saved items will automatically show up in a new primary Google Shopping List.

While this change is mandatory, users who do not want current items added to that list are advised to make a copy and then delete the original Keep shopping list.

After April 10th, your new shopping list will be accessible by tapping the list icon in Express and Home, or the current shortcut in Assistant settings. Additionally, items added via Assistant will only be visible there. Sharing will still be possible, with current list viewers automatically CC’ed to the newly created list in those two new apps.

The catalyst for this change is likely closer integration with Home’s new shopping and ordering feature. Since launch in February, the Google Express shopping list has been independent from Keep’s, likely adding to user confusion over why items added with Assistant do not show up.

Of course, for those who do not use Express, like Keep, or don’t have a Home, this change might be frustrating as seamlessly adding items to lists was a convenient Assistant feature.