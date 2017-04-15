Moto Z2 Force renders hint at headphone jack, highlights curves & even thinner design [Gallery]

Apr. 15th 2017

Following the first leaked image of the Moto Z2 Force earlier this week, new renders (via OnLeaks) showcase the device in all angles and note the surprising return of a headphone jack.

Unmentioned in Wednesday’s leak, a render of the device’s bottom shows the 3.5mm port that was excluded from the original Moto Z Force. It’s welcome that Lenovo managed to fit a jack in even after thinning the device another millimeter to 5.99 mm (8.50 mm with the camera bump). Do keep in mind, though, that the original Moto Z was 5.19mm thick, making this new model a compromise between the two models.

The Z2 Force is less than a millimeter larger length and width-wise, though the all-around curvature should help with the in-hand feel. Top and bottom renders especially highlight how there are more rounded edges that also double as “caps” for improved cellular reception.

In all, the design of the Z line remains unchanged given previously announced compatibility with existing Moto Mods. On the front, the Z2 Force is moving to the Moto G5’s larger, oblong fingerprint sensor. A 5.5-inch display remains, as does the Moto logo just underneath it. Motorola is adding a dual-camera setup on the rear, as well as volume buttons that are spaced closer to one another.

The original Moto Z was one of my favorite phones of last year. At a glance, these renders point to Motorola fixing the biggest pain points. I’ve found that using a headphone adapter is annoying given how easy it is for the cable to snag. However, I’m most looking forward to a more curved design— as while thin, the Z is remarkably slippery.

