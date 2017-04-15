Moto Z2 Force renders hint at headphone jack, highlights curves & even thinner design [Gallery]

Following the first leaked image of the Moto Z2 Force earlier this week, new renders (via OnLeaks) showcase the device in all angles and note the surprising return of a headphone jack.

Unmentioned in Wednesday’s leak, a render of the device’s bottom shows the 3.5mm port that was excluded from the original Moto Z Force. It’s welcome that Lenovo managed to fit a jack in even after thinning the device another millimeter to 5.99 mm (8.50 mm with the camera bump). Do keep in mind, though, that the original Moto Z was 5.19mm thick, making this new model a compromise between the two models.

The Z2 Force is less than a millimeter larger length and width-wise, though the all-around curvature should help with the in-hand feel. Top and bottom renders especially highlight how there are more rounded edges that also double as “caps” for improved cellular reception.

In all, the design of the Z line remains unchanged given previously announced compatibility with existing Moto Mods. On the front, the Z2 Force is moving to the Moto G5’s larger, oblong fingerprint sensor. A 5.5-inch display remains, as does the Moto logo just underneath it. Motorola is adding a dual-camera setup on the rear, as well as volume buttons that are spaced closer to one another.

The original Moto Z was one of my favorite phones of last year. At a glance, these renders point to Motorola fixing the biggest pain points. I’ve found that using a headphone adapter is annoying given how easy it is for the cable to snag. However, I’m most looking forward to a more curved design— as while thin, the Z is remarkably slippery.