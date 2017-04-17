The Moto Z2 Force likely won’t be a Verizon exclusive, may come to T-Mobile

- Apr. 17th 2017 4:45 am PT

Android Motorola Lenovo Moto Z2 Force
View Comments

Last year’s Moto Z was a pretty solid phone, but I don’t think anyone can deny that the Moto Z Force was better. With improved battery life, the shatterproof display, and a more comfortable build, it was just no contest. Except for one thing. The Moto Z Force was an exclusive to Verizon. The Moto Z2 Force, though, may change that.

The best gifts for Android users

According to Evan Blass, the Moto Z2 Force won’t be exclusive to Verizon, which means that users will likely be able to purchase it unlocked, much like they can the current Moto Z. Better yet, it seems like carrier availability will be improved as well. Blass says that the Z2 Force will be available on T-Mobile. By contrast, the Moto Z was sold on Verizon, or unlocked, making it just a bit harder to get the phone on other networks.

Of course, there’s still a lot to learn about the phone, and it remains to be seen how this new model will differ from 2016’s versions. So far, we know it will have a headphone jack, dual cameras, a thinner design compared to the Z Force, and likely a pack a Snapdragon 835 under the hood, but that’s about it. Odds are we’ll hear more as this Summer approaches.

Favorite Gear

Pixel XL

Pixel XL

Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

Motorola

Motorola

View THe Guide

Lenovo

Lenovo

View THe Guide