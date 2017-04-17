The Moto Z2 Force likely won’t be a Verizon exclusive, may come to T-Mobile

Last year’s Moto Z was a pretty solid phone, but I don’t think anyone can deny that the Moto Z Force was better. With improved battery life, the shatterproof display, and a more comfortable build, it was just no contest. Except for one thing. The Moto Z Force was an exclusive to Verizon. The Moto Z2 Force, though, may change that.

According to Evan Blass, the Moto Z2 Force won’t be exclusive to Verizon, which means that users will likely be able to purchase it unlocked, much like they can the current Moto Z. Better yet, it seems like carrier availability will be improved as well. Blass says that the Z2 Force will be available on T-Mobile. By contrast, the Moto Z was sold on Verizon, or unlocked, making it just a bit harder to get the phone on other networks.

Of course, there’s still a lot to learn about the phone, and it remains to be seen how this new model will differ from 2016’s versions. So far, we know it will have a headphone jack, dual cameras, a thinner design compared to the Z Force, and likely a pack a Snapdragon 835 under the hood, but that’s about it. Odds are we’ll hear more as this Summer approaches.