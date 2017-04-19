Instagram now supports an offline mode, available now on Android, ‘exploring’ iOS version

Most of us can get online all day, every day, but from time to time our travels can lead to some spotty internet connections or circumstances with no connection at all. Today at Facebook’s F8 developer conference, Instagram has announced a new feature that helps to combat that.

The idea for this new feature is pretty simple. Say you’re scrolling through images while on the go, and you end up in a spot where the connection isn’t strong enough or just isn’t available at all.

Previously, users wouldn’t be able to do anything with the app. Now, Instagram will keep images loaded up and still allow users to post, like, comment, follow/unfollow, and do just about anything else all without a data connection. Once a connection is re-established, the app will simply sync up all of this data.

Of course, using this mode will only work to an extent, as users will only be able to see what has already been downloaded, meaning fresh content will be missing completely. Regardless, this is a pretty cool new addition that should certainly come in handy from time to time.

Offline mode is already available on Android devices, but it’s unclear if it will make its way to iOS devices. Speaking to TechCrunch, Instagram says it is “exploring” the possibility.