Google Home finally adds multi-user support to deliver personalized Assistant results

As hinted at earlier this month, Google Home can now recognize multiple users and deliver personalized Assistant results. Neural networks are used to recognize different voices, with the feature rolling out starting today to Google Home users in the U.S.

When an additional Google account is connected to Home, users will be asked to say the phrases “Ok Google” and “Hey Google” two times each. Neural networks will then analyze the samples and detect certain characteristics of a person’s voice

From that point on, any time you say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” to your Google Home, the neural network will compare the sound of your voice to its previous analysis so it can understand if it’s you speaking or not. This comparison takes place only on your device, in a matter of milliseconds.

This support is rolling out starting today, with a card popping up at the top of the Google Home app when “multi-user is available.” From there, users can link their accounts, as well as set preferences for Google Assistant and other features, including personalized music and commute times.

A single Google Home can recognize up to six users, with the feature beginning to roll out in the U.S. This detection will expand to U.K. devices in the coming months.