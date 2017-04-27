Google posts end-of-life dates for Pixel phones, security patches guaranteed through late 2019

Every phone eventually dies, even if the hardware still holding up. The main reason for that is software, because, at a certain point, it’s no longer worth it for a manufacturer to spend the cash needed to develop and push software updates. It happens to every phone, and it’s going to happen to the Google Pixel. Today, Google has revealed when exactly that will happen…

For both the Pixel and Pixel XL, both released in October 2016, Google will guarantee security updates through October of 2018. That gives the devices each 2 full years of guaranteed updates. There’s nothing preventing Google from going past this date, and it has in the past, but after October 2018 has passed, first-gen Pixel owners should not expect more updates.

If you ask me, that’s a pretty good date to set. At that point, new devices will have come along to replace the aging Pixels, and the software may get to the point where upgrading is necessary to get the same speed that these phones offer out of the box.

Security, on the other hand, is something Google should offer for longer, and it does. For the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google will continue pushing monthly security updates through October of 2019. Again, there’s nothing preventing Google from going past that date, but nothing is definite at that point. These are also the same rules Google laid out with the Nexus line, so it’s nice to see the company offering up the same commitment for newer devices.