BlackBerry rolling out May security patch, stops selling older devices including Priv

BlackBerry is one of the quickest Android OEMs to push out monthly security updates, sometimes even beating Google to the punch. Now, with the Keyone about to hit the market, BlackBerry has pushed May’s Android security patch to its Android smartphones.

Of course, this month’s push has been just a bit late, but it’s still very timely compared to the rest of the market. In the May 1st patch, BlackBerry devices are updated to fix a few dozen vulnerabilities, all of which are listed on BlackBerry’s website. This update is rolling out now for devices including the Keyone, DTEK series, and the BlackBerry Priv.

In related news, BlackBerry’s online store has revealed some interesting changes this morning. Ahead of the release of the Keyone, BlackBerry has removed some of its former devices, including the BlackBerry Priv, Passport, and Classic. The latter two ran on top of BlackBerry 10, so in a way, this marks the end of BlackBerry hardware efforts not relying on Android.

Along with those removals, the company is also offering up some solid deals on its hardware. That includes the DTEK50 and DTEK60, both of which are seeing big discounts. The DTEK50 has been discounted from $299 to $229, and the DTEK60 has been cut from $499 to $460. The company is also offering 50% off all of its accessories. All of these deals are available on the company’s online store.