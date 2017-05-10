Uber now allows you to save custom locations other than home and work

Rolling out today, Uber is making it easier for you to remember destinations other than your home and work addresses with Saved Places. Whether you visit a particular friend or relative’s house, restaurant, or even a park fairly often, it can get annoying trying to remember the exact address when hailing an Uber. Now, these saved locations can be saved as a shortcut…

The way it all works is simple. First, you must enter the address manually. Then, once en route, there should be an option in your Uber feed to save the address into your Saved Places. And just so that it is easier to remember which address is which, you can give it a name.

In the future, when you want to navigate to that location again, all you have to do is tap on the “More Saved Places” button under the shortcuts for your home and work. Here, you can just tap on a location and have your Uber take you there. You can also access the Saved Places by going into the app’s overflow menu, tapping on settings, and then selecting “More Saved Places.

This update should be live in the US starting today so make sure you head on over to the Play Store and download the update. Saved Spaces will become available internationally later this year.