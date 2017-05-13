2017’s upcoming Moto X will apparently be branded the ‘Moto X4’

Just yesterday we got a bunch of new details on Motorola/Lenovo’s upcoming Moto X revival including specifications and confirmation on some of the design. Today, leaker Evan Blass has revealed that this upcoming device actually won’t be called the Moto X 2017, but rather, the “Moto X4.”

While, in the past, Motorola has revised the branding of the Moto X based on the year (i.e. 2014 Moto X), this change does make sense. Since the company fell into Lenovo, its branding has changed to a numbered scheme, such as the Moto G4 and Moto G5, as well as the alleged Moto Z2 family. That combined with the fact that this is coming from Blass gives it a pretty good chance of being legitimate.

The Moto X4 is reported to use a 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3,800 mAh battery. Aside from likely being an endurance driven device, the X4 will also likely act as a successor to the original Moto Z Play, offering excellent battery life, performance, and a premium build for a reasonable cost, just without Moto Mods capabilities.