Audio Factory demonstrates Google’s VR spatial audio engine within Daydream

Right before the start of I/O 2017, Google published a new Daydream VR application called Audio Factory. Although VR mainly immerses users visually, when paired with proper headphones, this application immerses users in an audio experience…

Audio Factory uses Google’s new spatial audio engine. Tied into the VR application, Google’s audio technology properly distributes different noises around the user to make it sound like things are moving all around them.

Below is the application’s description from the Play Store:

Daydream Audio Factory is a Virtual Reality experience that showcases the impact of the Google VR spatial audio engine. Work your way through each factory floor to experience evocative sound design, compelling visuals and fun interactive tasks.

If you would like to check it out for yourself, you can download Audio Factory for free from the Google Play Store.