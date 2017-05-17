Google’s Nick Fox says that Allo’s web client is still ‘a month or two’ from release

We’ve known for a while that a web view for Google’s Allo is coming, but the company hasn’t given us too many details about when it would actually debut. Recently, Google’s VP of product management, Nick Fox, has given us a more concrete timeframe for when it will make its debut.

In a tweet last week, Fox stated that he uses the client on a daily basis with good results to date, but the product is still under development and it will be at least another month or two until it’s ready for a public release.

Like Allo’s mobile apps, the web client will offer Google Assistant integration, smart replies, incognito chats, searches, stickers, and the rest of Allo’s big features. One of the biggest complaints regarding Allo has been its lack of multi-device support, so extending to the desktop is more than welcome. Hopefully, it’s just the first step to a wider release.

While it’s unfortunate that we won’t be getting the release on stage at Google I/O today (as some, myself included, were expecting), it’s good to know that things are still on track for the public release.