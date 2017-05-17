New Moto Z2 image allegedly reveals new fingerprint sensor and curved glass

We’re likely just a few weeks away from the launch of the Moto Z2 family, and slowly but surely, we’re learning more about Lenovo/Moto’s next flagship. Today, Android Authority has picked up a new image of the device, showing us the front panel for the first time.

According to AA’s “reliable” sources, this is an image of the front panel for the Moto Z2, not the Moto Z2 Force. At a glance, it looks pretty similar to Moto’s recent G5 Plus, as well as closely lining up with what we’ve seen on leaks of the Moto Z2 Play, which is expected to carry more or less the same design.

Like the previous Moto Z, the Z2 appears to have fairly hefty bezels on the top and bottom, with a camera, front-facing flash, and speaker up top. The Moto logo has also been pushed to the top bezel, and the components have been shifted around a bit as well. Also worth noting is the new fingerprint sensor, also presumably the same one found in the G5 Plus which doubles as an optional “trackpad” for navigation.

Another thing that jumped out at me with this render was the switch from standard flat glass to 2.5D glass with curved edges. Most phones on the market today have adopted this, so it’s no surprise that Moto seems to as well, even if it didn’t on the G5 Plus.