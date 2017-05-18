ASUS’ ZenFone AR is coming this Summer as a Verizon ‘exclusive’

Earlier this year at CES 2017, ASUS and Google showed off the latest in Project Tango, the ASUS ZenFone AR. Today at Google I/O, the company finally revealed when we’ll be able to test out this new device.

The best gifts for Android users

Starting this Summer, the ASUS ZenFone AR will go on sale for an undisclosed price with Android Nougat and Tango capabilities out of the box, as well as support for Google’s Daydream VR platform. Unfortunately, ASUS is also saying that the ZenFone AR will be a carrier-exclusive to Verizon Wireless. It’s unclear if sales will be available unlocked, but it feels likely that Google and ASUS will offer that option.

The ZenFone AR offers up a 5.7-inch AMOLED display, a nice change of pace from the massive Lenovo PHAB 2 Pro, as well as Android Nougat, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. ASUS is also using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 which may seem like an odd choice, but it is specially optimized for Tango.